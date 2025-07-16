Next Article
Trump investigates Brazil's alleged unfair trade practices
The US just kicked off a deep dive into Brazil's trade practices, right after hitting Brazilian imports with a hefty 50% tariff.
The focus? How Brazil handles digital trade, payment systems, special tariffs, and anti-corruption rules—basically, whether things are fair for American businesses.
US accuses Brazil of unfair play
This probe comes as the US accuses Brazil of unfair play.
President Trump even called out Brazil for its treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro, adding more fuel to the fire.
The investigation could shape how US-Brazil trade looks going forward.