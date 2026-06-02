Godrej Investments launches Godrej Wealth targeting ₹1tn assets by 2031

Godrej Wealth offers 3rd party products

For now, Godrej Wealth will offer third-party investment products but plans to launch its own portfolio management and mutual funds soon.

With Manish Shah from Godrej Capital overseeing things, the focus is on personalized strategies that put customers' goals first, unlike the usual banking approach.

The move comes as India's wealth management scene heats up, with major players like Jio BlackRock and 360 ONE Wealth already in the mix.