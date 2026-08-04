Godrej Properties posts 42% Q1 profit fall to ₹350cr

The main reason for the dip? Project deliveries shrank substantially: only 0.9 million square feet delivered this quarter versus 7.4 million square feet last quarter. This hit their margins and earnings too, with EBITDA down 40%.

But here's a bright spot: bookings actually went up by 22% year over year, hitting ₹8,651 crore across 3,738 units.

Plus, they launched three new projects with big potential for future sales, so while profits took a hit now, there are some positive signs ahead.