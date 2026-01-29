Gold and silver ETFs just hit ₹1 lakh crore—here's why everyone's talking
Nippon India Mutual Fund's gold and silver ETFs have crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark, with gold at ₹55,124 crore and silver close behind at ₹47,392 crore.
This milestone comes as more investors choose ETFs over buying physical gold or silver.
Why does this matter?
ETFs are getting popular because they're easier to buy, more transparent, and don't come with the hassles of storing physical metal.
Investors across retail, HNI and institutional segments use them for hedging against inflation and diversifying their portfolios—plus, you don't need a locker!
What's fueling the rush?
With precious metal prices hitting records, people see ETFs as a safer bet.
The top 10 fund houses now manage a whopping ₹2.76 lakh crore in these assets—rivaling some large equity funds—which shows just how mainstream gold and silver investing has become.