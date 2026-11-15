Gold and silver fall over 4% ahead of India weddings

Gold and silver prices took a noticeable dip this week, down more than 4%, which is actually good news for anyone shopping for jewelry ahead of India's busy wedding season.

The drop comes as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates soon, thanks to stubbornly high inflation in the US.

Even though gold futures on Friday ticked up slightly to ₹136,750 per 10gm (and silver by ₹234 per kilogram), both metals ended the week much lower overall.