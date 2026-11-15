Gold and silver fall over 4% ahead of India weddings
Gold and silver prices took a noticeable dip this week, down more than 4%, which is actually good news for anyone shopping for jewelry ahead of India's busy wedding season.
The drop comes as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates soon, thanks to stubbornly high inflation in the US.
Even though gold futures on Friday ticked up slightly to ₹136,750 per 10gm (and silver by ₹234 per kilogram), both metals ended the week much lower overall.
Analysts expect limited metal declines
Analysts say we might not see prices fall much further, since wedding demand in India and central banks buying up gold could keep things steady.
For now, this price drop offers some relief for buyers hoping to snag gifts or invest before rates climb again.
All eyes are on the upcoming release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes for clues about where things go from here.