Gold and silver just smashed records in India
Gold hit ₹1,78,750 per 10gm and silver crossed ₹4 lakh per kg for the first time ever earlier this month (January 2026).
If you're into investing—or just curious—these all-time highs are turning heads as markets stay unpredictable.
Why does this matter?
Rising prices mean gold and silver are getting even more attention from investors looking for safe bets.
Experts say there's still room to grow, with gold possibly heading toward ₹1.85 lakh per 10gm and silver aiming for ₹4.15 lakh per kg.
Even if prices dip, buyers seem ready to jump back in.
What's pushing prices up?
It's a mix of things: aggressive buying on the MCX, a weaker rupee, and global uncertainty have all played a part.
Plus, demand for silver is strong thanks to its use in solar panels and electric vehicles—so it's not just about jewelry anymore!
Global tensions have also made people turn to precious metals as a safer option.