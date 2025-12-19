Next Article
Gold and silver prices dip after US inflation surprise
Business
Gold and silver prices slipped on Friday after US inflation numbers came in lower than expected—2.7% instead of the predicted 3.1%.
This made gold less attractive as a safe haven, especially with the dollar getting stronger.
Gold dropped to $4,319 per ounce, while US gold futures also fell slightly.
Silver's wild year and what's next
Silver lost 1% but is still up an impressive 125% for 2025, far outpacing gold's 65% gain.
The strong dollar is making metals pricier for global buyers.
Now, everyone's watching the next Fed meeting in January—there's growing talk of a possible interest rate cut, with future moves hinging on upcoming inflation and jobs data.