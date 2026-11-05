Gold and silver rise ahead of Dhanteras in Delhi
Business
Gold just got a big bump in Delhi: prices jumped ₹2,200 to hit ₹148,800 per 10gm right before Dhanteras.
Silver's up too, rising ₹1,500 per kilogram to reach ₹194,500.
Experts say it's all thanks to the festive rush and more people seeing gold as a smart investment.
Gold 13% pricier year on year
With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, jewelers and shoppers are buying more than usual.
Gold is now 13% pricier than last year at this time.
On top of that, global gold prices are climbing as oil prices drop and world tensions ease, so it's not just an India thing!