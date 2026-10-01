Gold and silver rise as India heads into festive season

Gold and silver prices are on the rise just as India heads into its festive season.

On Thursday, gold futures were trading at ₹1.49 lakh per 10gm (up 0.51%) and silver was trading at ₹2.24 lakh per kilogram (up 0.40%) on the MCX.

These moves come even as global factors like high US Treasury yields and a strong US dollar keep things unpredictable.