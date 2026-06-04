Gold and silver rise in India as gold reaches ₹1.59L

International gold $4,499, investment demand rising

International gold prices also climbed, reaching $4,499 per ounce after a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, though fresh strikes kept gains in check.

Experts say people are now expected to be buying gold more for investment than jewelry, and central banks (especially in emerging markets) are still snapping up gold to hedge against uncertainty.

Looking ahead, analysts expect physical gold investment demand to rise in 2026, while jewelry demand is projected to decline.