Gold and silver slide as possible U.S.-Iran talks unsettle markets Business Apr 21, 2026

Gold and silver prices took a hit on Tuesday as traders reacted to possible U.S.-Iran negotiations just before a cease-fire deadline.

Gold futures dropped by $51 to $4,777 per troy ounce, while silver slid by $2 to $78.17.

A stronger US dollar also made these metals pricier for buyers outside the US adding extra pressure.