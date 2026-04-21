Gold and silver slide as possible U.S.-Iran talks unsettle markets
Business
Gold and silver prices took a hit on Tuesday as traders reacted to possible U.S.-Iran negotiations just before a cease-fire deadline.
Gold futures dropped by $51 to $4,777 per troy ounce, while silver slid by $2 to $78.17.
A stronger US dollar also made these metals pricier for buyers outside the US adding extra pressure.
President Trump signals cease-fire extension unlikely
With President Trump signaling that a cease-fire extension isn't likely and keeping the naval blockade on Iran, market nerves are high.
Back home in India, gold and silver futures also fell sharply.
Meanwhile, investors are watching out for Kevin Warsh's Senate testimony at 10am Washington time.