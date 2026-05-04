Gold and silver slip in India as global gold falls

Oil and dollar stoke inflation fears

Rising oil prices and a strong US dollar are making inflation worries worse, which takes some shine off gold's appeal for investors.

Ongoing tensions between the US and Iran (especially around the Strait of Hormuz) are also adding pressure, leading central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer.

As Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, put it, "Gold prices are extending last week's decline and are hovering near one-month lows as energy-led inflation risks and hawkish central bank signals weigh on sentiment,"