Gold and silver surge after Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz Business Apr 17, 2026

Gold and silver prices shot up after Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that had been blocked for over a month.

With the route open again, inflation worries eased and investors rushed to safe-haven metals: gold climbed $109 to $4,917 per ounce and silver rose $4.53 to $83.24 per ounce.

Both are now riding their fourth week of gains.