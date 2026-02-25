What are gold-backed loans?

Gold-backed loans are a popular financing option in India, allowing individuals to leverage their gold assets. By pledging gold ornaments or coins, borrowers can access funds without selling their precious metal. This method is particularly beneficial for those needing quick financial assistance without the hassle of lengthy approval processes. With minimal documentation and quick disbursal, gold-backed loans offer a viable solution for various financial needs.

Loan basics Understanding gold-backed loans A gold-backed loan is a secured loan where the borrower pledges their gold as collateral. The lender evaluates the purity and weight of the gold to determine the loan amount. These loans usually come with lower interest rates than unsecured loans since they are backed by tangible assets. Borrowers can get up to 75% of the market value of their gold.

Advantages Benefits of gold-backed loans One of the biggest advantages of gold-backed loans is that they provide quick access to funds without having to sell your assets. The process is simple and requires minimal documentation, making it ideal for emergencies or unexpected expenses. Further, borrowers don't have to worry about credit scores or income proofs as much as other types of loans.

Advertisement

Lender selection Choosing the right lender When choosing a lender for a gold-backed loan, it is important to compare interest rates, processing fees, and repayment terms across different institutions. Banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and cooperatives all offer these loans but with different terms. Make sure you read the fine print to understand any hidden charges or penalties for early repayment.

Advertisement