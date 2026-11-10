Gold below $4,100 and silver slip on December Fed bets
Gold and silver prices took a noticeable hit this week, with gold dropping below $4,100 per ounce and silver sliding to just above $52.
The main reasons? More people now expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December, which usually makes non-yielding assets like gold less appealing.
US gold futures also slipped, echoing the global trend.
MCX gold ₹142,054, silver ₹185,729
The story's similar at home: on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures fell 0.78% to ₹142,054 per 10gm, while silver dropped 0.75% to ₹185,729 per kilogram.
These moves reflect how markets are reacting not just to possible US policy changes but also to steadier global politics.
For anyone tracking investments or thinking about buying jewelry soon, it's worth keeping an eye on these shifts!