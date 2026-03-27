Gold bounces back sharply, regains ₹1.41L mark
Business
Gold just made a big comeback: prices rebounded by ₹1,997 on Friday (March 27, 2026), to ₹1,41,490 per 10gm.
This bounce followed a sharp drop the previous day (Thursday, March 26, 2026) and was fueled by traders buying in and global markets picking up steam.
On the MCX, April futures rose 1.43% after falling hard the day before, while June contracts also saw a solid boost.
Gold could keep shining if global trends remain positive
A lot of this action comes down to global events. Trump extended Iran's peace deal deadline, and Iran allowed oil tankers through a key route: both moves calmed nerves in international markets.
As analyst Jigar Trivedi put it, these easing tensions helped steady things after recent inflation worries, so gold could keep tracking upward if global trends stay positive.