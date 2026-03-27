Gold bounces back sharply, regains ₹1.41L mark Business Mar 27, 2026

Gold just made a big comeback: prices rebounded by ₹1,997 on Friday (March 27, 2026), to ₹1,41,490 per 10gm.

This bounce followed a sharp drop the previous day (Thursday, March 26, 2026) and was fueled by traders buying in and global markets picking up steam.

On the MCX, April futures rose 1.43% after falling hard the day before, while June contracts also saw a solid boost.