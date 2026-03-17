Gold could hit $35,000 per ounce: Robert Kiyosaki
Business
Robert Kiyosaki, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, is sounding the alarm on a possible financial crisis amid global tensions.
He predicts this could send hard assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin soaring, recently posting that gold might hit $35,000 per ounce one year after a market crash.
Silver and Bitcoin also expected to surge
Kiyosaki also sees silver jumping to $200 per ounce and Bitcoin reaching $750,000.
Economist Peter Schiff has noticed a strong move in the silver market too, hinting at more growth ahead.
Meanwhile, with ongoing conflicts making investors nervous, both gold and silver prices have already edged up, reflecting just how shaky things feel right now.