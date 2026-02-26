Gold could hit $6,300 per ounce in 2026: J.P. Morgan
J.P. Morgan has bumped up its gold price forecast, now setting a long-term target of $4,500 per ounce and possibly $6,300 by the end of that year.
This comes after gold recently hit record highs, showing just how much interest there is right now.
Banks are betting on gold
Gold's rising popularity is all about safety and smart investing—especially when things feel uncertain globally.
Central banks and investors are buying more gold to protect their portfolios, and other big banks like HSBC and ANZ are also betting on higher prices.
Factors driving gold's price surge
Huge central bank purchases, countries moving reserves out of US dollars into other currencies, plus worries about global politics and possible US interest rate cuts—all these are making gold even more appealing as a safe place for your money.