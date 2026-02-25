Gold could hit $8,500 per ounce in the future: JPMorgan
JPMorgan just raised its long-term gold price forecast to $4,500 per ounce and kept its 2026 target at $6,300.
The big reason? Central banks and investors are snapping up gold like never before.
Gold's new role in investment portfolios
Gold isn't just for crisis times anymore—it's becoming a must-have in investment portfolios.
If investors bump their gold holdings from about 3% to even just 4.6%, limited supply plus steady central bank buying could push prices as high as $8,500 per ounce.
Central banks are going all-in on gold
Central banks have increased their gold buying in recent years, as central banks diversify away from the US dollar amid rising global tensions.
Add in a weaker dollar, lower interest rates, and more people wanting real assets over bonds—all signs point to gold staying hot for a while.