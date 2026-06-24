Gold crashes 24% from record high: Should you buy?

Market reversal

Silver 47% below its all-time high of $117

Silver has fared even worse with a slump of around 17.6% during this quarter, its sharpest decline since mid-2022, and is now nearly 47% below its all-time high of $117 an ounce in January. The recent correction marks a sharp reversal for precious metals after an extraordinary rally over the past two years. As per analysts, gold could decline further in the short term if the US-Iran situation continues to stabilize and expectations of higher US interest rates strengthen.