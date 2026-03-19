Gold down 5% to ₹145,000; silver hits 4-month low
Business
Gold and silver prices slid on Thursday (March 19, 2026), with gold down 5.13% to ₹145,179 per 10gm and silver falling to ₹227,817 per kilogram.
Both metals hit even lower intraday lows before recovering slightly.
Dip in prices may boost demand for gold, silver
If you've been eyeing gold or silver for gifting or investment, this dip could be your chance, especially with festivals like Gudi Padwa and Eid coming up.
Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont notes that the price drop might make these metals more appealing for festive shopping.
What's causing the price plunge?
Global events are shaking things up: rising oil prices due to Iran tensions have weakened the rupee against the dollar (now at a record low), while high US interest rates are putting extra pressure on precious metals worldwide.