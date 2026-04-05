Gold down almost 7% since late February as dollar strengthens
Business
Gold has fallen almost 7% since late February, even though U.S.-Iran tensions and a spike in oil prices might make you expect the opposite.
Instead of turning to gold, investors are flocking to the US dollar for safety, which has kept gold's gains this week pretty limited.
Analysts: oil, geopolitics to shape gold
Despite all the drama with oil jumping over 10% and inflation worries growing, strong US job numbers and a lower unemployment rate have boosted confidence in the US dollar.
Analysts say gold's next moves will likely depend on what happens with oil prices and ongoing global issues, so it's definitely one to watch if you're into markets or just curious about how world events shake things up.