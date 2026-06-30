Gold drops over 1% as markets eye US jobs data

Spot gold $3,957.74 as dollar strengthens

Spot gold fell to $3,957.74 per ounce, and US gold futures slipped too.

A stronger dollar is making gold pricier for people using other currencies, so demand is down.

Silver, platinum, and palladium also slid, so it's not just gold feeling the pressure right now.

Traders are betting there's about a 63% chance the Fed will raise rates in September, depending on how the jobs numbers shake out.