Gold ETFs deliver nearly 63% gains amid rising gold prices
Gold ETFs have delivered some seriously impressive returns this past year: think nearly 63% gains for top schemes like Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF.
This surge is mostly thanks to rising gold prices and global tensions, making these funds a go-to for investors looking for stability.
Gold ETF assets hit ₹1.71L cr
It's not just a lucky streak: gold ETFs have averaged strong returns over three and five years (about 33% and 26%).
Their total assets have also nearly tripled since last year, hitting ₹1.71 lakh crore by March 2026.
As Ashwini Kumar from ICRA Analytics puts it, more people are turning to gold ETFs as a safe bet when markets get rocky.
Even with recent dips in gold prices, investor interest hasn't faded, showing how much faith people have in these funds for diversifying their portfolios.