Gold ETFs deliver nearly 63% gains amid rising gold prices

Gold ETF assets hit ₹1.71L cr

It's not just a lucky streak: gold ETFs have averaged strong returns over three and five years (about 33% and 26%).

Their total assets have also nearly tripled since last year, hitting ₹1.71 lakh crore by March 2026.

As Ashwini Kumar from ICRA Analytics puts it, more people are turning to gold ETFs as a safe bet when markets get rocky.

Even with recent dips in gold prices, investor interest hasn't faded, showing how much faith people have in these funds for diversifying their portfolios.