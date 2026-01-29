Gold ETFs jump 13% as investors rush to safe-haven assets
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged up to 13% on January 29, 2026, outpacing silver's 8% rise as both metals hit new highs on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Gold futures climbed to ₹1,80,779 per 10gm and silver reached ₹4,07,456 per kilogram.
Why does this matter?
Gold is shining brighter than ever—after a year where silver rallied over 200%, gold still managed an impressive 80% gain.
The gold-silver ratio dropped from 127 to just 50, showing gold's growing edge for now.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services suggests putting about three-quarters of your precious metal investments in gold for stability and the rest in silver for its industrial potential.
What's driving the surge?
A mix of global worries—like US debt issues, trade tensions, and tariffs—has more people turning to gold as a safe bet.
Gold ETFs saw steady inflows since the start of 2026, while central banks are expected to buy big this year.
Meanwhile, silver ETFs are seeing money flow out despite recent gains.