Gold ETFs shine brighter than equities for 1st time
Gold ETFs in India pulled in a record $2.49 billion (about ₹24,050cr) in January 2026—almost double December's numbers and matching equity mutual fund inflows for the first time ever.
After eight straight months of growth, gold isn't just a backup plan anymore; it's becoming a go-to investment for many.
Gold's record run
A huge 12.5% of all gold ETF assets in India came from just this one month, indicating unusually large inflows.
The spike was driven by domestic derivatives prices climbing over 38.5% and shaky stock markets thanks to global uncertainty.
Worldwide, investors poured $19 billion into gold ETFs, pushing total assets to an all-time high.
Asia's golden moment
Asia led the way with $10 billion flowing into gold ETFs—over half of all global additions—while North America and Europe followed behind.
With geopolitical tensions rising and markets on edge, more people are turning to gold as a safer bet right now.