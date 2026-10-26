Gold falls 0.2% to $3,987.45 per ounce amid Fed worries
Gold just hit its lowest price in almost three months, dropping 0.2% to $3,987.45 per ounce on Monday morning and capping off its biggest weekly fall since June.
Investors are on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's next move: since higher interest rates make gold less attractive, talk of another rate hike has taken some shine off the metal.
Oil slips, markets eye Fed meeting
Oil prices also slipped after recent highs, with supply worries still swirling due to regional conflicts, even as Saudi Arabia resumed operations at two terminals on Sunday despite threats.
Meanwhile, US consumer confidence is shaky, with inflation fears growing and business activity slowing down as companies keep raising prices.
All eyes are now on this week's Fed meeting and key inflation data that could shape what happens next for rates and the markets.