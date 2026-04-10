Gold falls 12% to $4,608 in March still up yearly

Gold ETFs saw $12 billion outflows

A huge $12 billion was pulled out of global gold ETFs last month, mostly from North America. Meanwhile, Asia actually saw some fresh investment coming in.

The sell-off was pushed along by breaking key price levels and rising US bond yields. Plus, Turkey's central bank put up 50 tons of gold as collateral, adding more pressure.

Despite all this turbulence, interest in buying gold across Asia is still going strong.