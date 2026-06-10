Gold falls $62.60, silver slips as investors await US inflation

Oil rise raises US rate odds

Tensions in West Asia have pushed oil prices up, adding to inflation concerns and raising the chance of a US interest rate hike later this year (now over 70%, according to CME FedWatch).

Higher rates usually mean gold and silver lose some shine since they don't pay interest.

As Prithviraj Kothari from RiddiSiddhi Bullions puts it, everyone's watching the upcoming inflation reports for clues on where metal prices go next.