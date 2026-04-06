Gold falls over 1% as strong dollar, waning rate-cut expections

The ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran has kept oil prices above $110 per barrel, further complicating global energy supplies. This spike in crude prices has raised fears of rising inflation, which usually dampens demand for non-yielding assets like gold. Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee expressed concern over the timing of an oil shock pushing up prices before last year's tariff-induced inflation had a chance to subside.

Demand shift

Traders rule out Federal Reserve rate cut this year

Traders have almost completely ruled out any chances of a Federal Reserve rate cut this year, contrary to earlier expectations of two reductions before the Iran war began. Despite these changes, COMEX gold speculators increased their net long positions by 1,098 contracts to 93,872 in the week ending March 31. In India last week, gold traded at a premium for the first time in two months as softer prices boosted demand for the metal.