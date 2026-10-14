Gold falls to $4,091 after US inflation lifts dollar
Gold prices dropped to $4,091.06 per ounce on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after the US dollar got a boost from higher-than-expected inflation numbers.
With the Consumer Price Index rising 3.7% year on year in September, gold became pricier for buyers outside the US and less attractive since it doesn't pay interest.
Central banks keep buying gold
Even with this dip, gold's long-term outlook isn't all gloom. Central banks are still buying up gold and ETFs are seeing fresh inflows, especially as prices hover near $4,000.
Chirag Sheth, global business head at Public Gold Bullion SG, says gold is likely to find buying support in the $3,800 to $3,900 an ounce range.
Meanwhile, in India, high prices have made gold jewelry harder to afford for many people, but sustained investment inflows and central bank buying could support prices.