Gold falls to $4,091 after US inflation lifts dollar

Even with this dip, gold's long-term outlook isn't all gloom. Central banks are still buying up gold and ETFs are seeing fresh inflows, especially as prices hover near $4,000.

Chirag Sheth, global business head at Public Gold Bullion SG, says gold is likely to find buying support in the $3,800 to $3,900 an ounce range.

Meanwhile, in India, high prices have made gold jewelry harder to afford for many people, but sustained investment inflows and central bank buying could support prices.