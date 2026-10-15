Gold futures jump ₹1,353 to ₹1,47,201 per 10gm
Business
Gold futures just shot up by ₹1,353, hitting ₹1,47,201 per 10gm on Thursday.
This jump is thanks to strong demand and traders making new moves on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with lots of action in the December contracts.
New York gold futures climb
It is not just India: gold prices are rising in India and New York, with New York futures also climbing.
The surge in gold shows how market players are taking fresh positions as firm spot demand supports prices.