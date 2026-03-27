Gold gains nearly 1% on MCX: Check rates

The dollar index has fallen by some 0.1%, making gold a little cheaper in foreign currencies and boosting its demand. However, high crude oil prices due to ongoing uncertainty over the West Asian conflict remain a major headwind for the yellow metal. Domestic spot gold prices have fallen nearly 9% so far in March, according to MCX data.

Market outlook

Gold, silver may see mild near-term recovery

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments, said that "Gold and silver may see a mild near-term recovery, but breaking recent highs looks difficult." He added that while supportive geopolitics could underpin sentiment, a firm US dollar is likely to cap strong upside. Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities also noted the lack of clarity on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz keeps underlying risks intact with crude price risk not off the table.