Gold hit an all-time high of $4,648 on January 14, 2026 amid economic uncertainty

Gold hit an all-time high of $4,648 per ounce on January 14, 2026—compared with 2025 levels.
Short-term moves have been modest.
If you're wondering why everyone's talking about gold right now, here's the lowdown.
Why should you care?
With global uncertainty and worries about inflation on the rise, more people are turning to gold as a safe place for their money.
Silver's also getting a boost—to over $84 an ounce.
Basically, when things get shaky in the economy, gold tends to shine.
What's behind this surge?
Gold is seen as a classic "safe haven" during unpredictable times.
As other investments get riskier and currencies weaken, investors are piling into gold for stability and protection against rising prices.
Physical gold through IRAs is one commonly mentioned way to diversify into the metal.