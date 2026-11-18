Gold hits 14-month low, falls below $3,800
What's the story
Gold prices have fallen below $3,800 per ounce for the first time since September 2025. The decline comes after Federal Reserve officials hinted at the need for more rate hikes to combat persistent inflation. The price of bullion dropped as much as 1.5% to nearly $3,790 an ounce on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive day of losses.
Rate hike advocacy
Fed officials suggest several interest rate hikes needed
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem has suggested that the US economy may require "several interest rate increases" before spring.
His New York Fed counterpart, John Williams, also echoed this sentiment, saying that the central bank still has work to do in bringing inflation back to its 2% target.
Market analysis
Strategist warns of increased selling pressure
Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said that the current environment is tough for gold.
He noted that buying interest remains subdued and warned of a possible increase in selling pressure if gold stays below $4,000 for too long.
Wong also said that without any catalysts for reversal, the market would remain cautious.
Investor focus
Investors await Fed's October meeting minutes
Investors are now looking forward to the minutes from the Fed's October meeting, which will be released later today.
The release is expected to provide more clues about the central bank's future rate path.
Earlier this week, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh refrained from commenting directly on monetary policy, sticking to his preference of not giving near-term guidance on rates.