Gold hits record high after Trump tariff reversal
Business
Gold and silver prices shot up after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs from Trump's presidency, with gold now at $5,160 per ounce and silver at $86.
The move has everyone guessing what policy changes might come next, making markets extra watchful.
Trump's global tariff and military tensions spark gold's rise
Trump quickly fired back with a fresh 10% global tariff, while some older tariffs remain.
Add in rising tensions from US military moves in the Middle East—especially around Iran—and it's no wonder analysts say people are turning to gold and silver as safer bets right now.