Gold hits record high of ₹1.8L as global uncertainty grows Business Jan 29, 2026

Gold just smashed its all-time high, hitting ₹1,80,501 per 10gm on MCX—a 9% jump in a single day.

Silver's not far behind, crossing ₹4 lakh per kg with an 8% surge.

The rush is all about people looking for safer places to park their money while the world feels shaky.