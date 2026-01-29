Gold hits record high of ₹1.8L as global uncertainty grows
Gold just smashed its all-time high, hitting ₹1,80,501 per 10gm on MCX—a 9% jump in a single day.
Silver's not far behind, crossing ₹4 lakh per kg with an 8% surge.
The rush is all about people looking for safer places to park their money while the world feels shaky.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing or just curious about where money flows during uncertain times, gold's rise is worth noting.
Analysts think gold could climb to ₹1,85,000 soon and silver might reach ₹4,15,000 as more folks look for stability.
What's pushing prices up?
It's a mix of things: global tensions making people nervous, a weaker rupee boosting local prices, strong demand through ETFs (that's how many invest in gold now), and international price jumps.
Basically—when the world gets unpredictable, gold gets popular.