Gold hits record high, then drops on Fed's rate cut Business Sep 18, 2025

Gold prices reached an all-time high of $3,707.40 per ounce on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut of the year.

But the excitement was short-lived—gold quickly slipped by 0.9% to $3,658.25 when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is in a "meeting-by-meeting situation" regarding the outlook for interest rates.

December gold futures also settled lower after his comments.