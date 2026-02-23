Gold hits ₹1,60,000 mark; silver jumps over 5%

A mix of global drama and economic signals is pushing prices up. Tensions in the Middle East and new US tariffs have made gold a "safe haven" again. Plus, some key US inflation data came in higher than expected, with producer prices rising more than forecast—so investors are playing it safe.

What to watch out for

Everyone's waiting for big updates from the US and China—think Fed meeting minutes and lending rates—which could shake things up again.

Meanwhile, the rupee has slipped further against the dollar.

If you're considering gold or silver as an investment (or just curious), now's a good time to keep an eye on these trends.