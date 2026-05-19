Gold inches to $4,561.90, silver $77.68 as US dollar weakens
Business
Gold and silver prices stayed pretty stable this Tuesday, with gold inching up to $4,561.90 an ounce and silver nudging to $77.68.
The US dollar got a bit weaker, making these metals more affordable for buyers around the world, so demand picked up a little.
Falling oil prices also played a part in keeping things calm.
Oil drops after President Trump pause
Oil dropped more than 2% after President Trump paused military action against Iran for talks, which helped ease inflation worries.
Meanwhile, India's new 15% duty on silver imports could make silver harder to get and push up local prices.
And in the US Kevin Warsh just became the new Fed chair.