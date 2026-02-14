Gold is young Indians's favorite investment option: Survey

Respondents prefer buying small amounts (under 5gm) at a time

Gold isn't just seen as shiny; about two-thirds of respondents feel it's the safest bet during tough economic times.

What's interesting is that many respondents are making these choices for themselves—not just following family tradition—and many of them prefer picking up smaller amounts (under 5gm) at a time.

While Millennials often see gold as part of long-term family plans, some respondents treat it more like a personal investment milestone—think first salary or saving for the future on their own terms.