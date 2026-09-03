Gold jumps, silver rises after weak US jobs, Fed hopes

Gold prices jumped worldwide on Thursday, mainly because weak US jobs data and hopes for a friendlier Federal Reserve policy got investors interested.

COMEX gold futures touched just above $4,557 per ounce before trading at $4,540.90 (16:25 GMT), up 2.86% over the past 24 hours.

Silver wasn't left behind either: it climbed 3.49% to $67.74 per ounce.