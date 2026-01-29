Gold just smashed records—here's what's up
Gold prices soared to an all-time high of $5,594.82 this week, jumping over 27% in just a month—the biggest monthly gain since the '70s.
Silver's not far behind, up nearly 64% this year and trading at $119.24 per ounce.
Why does it matter?
When things get shaky—like now—people look to gold as a safe place for their money.
Tether is even planning to allocate 10%-15% of its investment portfolio to physical gold.
Major funds are stacking up too.
What's fueling the hype?
A mix of global uncertainty, central banks buying more gold, and policy risks have investors running toward safe-haven metals.
Plus, silver is getting a boost from supply shortages.
All in all: when the world feels unpredictable, gold and silver tend to shine brightest.