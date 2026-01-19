Gold just smashed records—here's why everyone's talking about it
Business
Gold prices soared past $4,600 an ounce this January.
Even with a tiny dip to $4,597, experts think the rally isn't over yet.
Why should you care?
Gold is having a moment as the go-to safe bet while markets stay shaky.
Big banks like J.P. Morgan and HSBC expect prices to keep climbing—some forecasts range from roughly $3,675 to around $5,000 later this year.
Plus, some central banks plan to buy more gold.
What's fueling the gold rush?
Global tensions and hopes for lower US interest rates are pushing more people (and central banks) toward gold.
Demand is strong across the board—from central banks to everyday investors—helping push prices higher.