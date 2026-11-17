Why gold may not reach its record high anytime soon
What's the story
Gold prices in the global markets are trading far below their all-time highs. According to a recent note from Goldman Sachs, it may take another two years for these peaks to be reached again. The forecast comes as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy, which is expected to hurt demand for gold in the near term.
Market forecast
Fed's tightening impacts gold prices
Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Lina Thomas, expect further weakness and heightened volatility in gold prices in the near term. They believe this is largely due to the Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy.
However, once the Fed starts cutting rates, Western ETF demand could recover. This recovery would support a stronger gold rally to $5,600 an ounce by end-2028.
The note also said prices could rise further if macro-policy hedge demand returns.
Price correction
Gold's record high and subsequent correction
Gold prices hit a record high of nearly $5,600 an ounce in late January this year. However, they have since corrected by over 30%, even falling below the $4,000 mark recently.
The yellow metal is on track for its worst annual loss in over a decade, having fallen nearly 11% so far this year.
This decline comes amid fears of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a stronger US Dollar.
Price rebound
Predicted rebound and interest rate hike expectations
Goldman Sachs's note also predicts that by the end of 2027, gold prices could rebound to $4,650 an ounce. This recovery would be driven by structural central bank buying.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates in December amid fears of a prolonged rate hike cycle due to stronger-than-expected inflation data.