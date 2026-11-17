Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Lina Thomas, expect further weakness and heightened volatility in gold prices in the near term. They believe this is largely due to the Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy.

However, once the Fed starts cutting rates, Western ETF demand could recover. This recovery would support a stronger gold rally to $5,600 an ounce by end-2028.

The note also said prices could rise further if macro-policy hedge demand returns.