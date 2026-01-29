Gold nears $5,600 record; silver eyes $120 on safe-haven rush
Gold and silver prices just hit new highs as investors look for safer places to park their money during global uncertainty.
Gold broke past $5,500 an ounce, while silver advanced sharply this year, nearing $120.
Why does this matter?
When the world feels unstable—think rising debt, political tensions, and unclear economic policies—people turn to gold and silver.
Gold has risen more than 27% so far in 2026 and has spurred bullish forecasts from some analysts.
Silver's jump comes from both tech demand and investors piling in, especially with supply running low and strong investor inflows.
What's pushing prices up?
The US Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates steady even though inflation is still high, making precious metals more attractive.
Plus, recent warnings about Iran's nuclear program have added to global jitters, fueling even more demand for these "safe haven" assets.