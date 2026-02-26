Gold may surge to $6,300 by year-end: JP Morgan

JP Morgan has attributed gold's price surge over the past year to a combination of geopolitical uncertainty, expectations of policy easing by the Federal Reserve , sustained central bank purchases, and inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. The bank expects aggregate demand this year will support prices and could push gold toward $6,300 per ounce by late 2026.

Silver forecast

Bank of America predicts $6,000 gold price in a year

In a separate note, Bank of America has predicted that gold could hit $6,000 per ounce in the next 12 months. However, it warned that silver may face additional near-term pressure before regaining momentum. Spot silver was trading at around $90.7 per ounce on Wednesday, down from its record high of $121.64 an ounce in late January.