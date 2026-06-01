Gold prices drop amid Middle East worries and inflation fears

High bond yields may pressure gold

Analyst Jim Wyckoff pointed out that high bond yields and interest rates could keep gold under pressure unless things calm down in the markets.

Even though gold is usually seen as a safe bet against inflation, it loses some shine when rates are high and it doesn't earn any yield.

Silver, platinum, and palladium also slipped (down 1.7%, 0.4%, and 0.8% respectively), so it's not just gold feeling the heat today.