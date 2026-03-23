Gold prices fall to 4-month low: What's the reason?

Gold prices plummeted by over 3% today, hitting a four-month low. The decline was mainly due to rising tensions in the Middle East, which raised inflation fears and increased expectations of higher global interest rates. Spot gold fell by 3.3% to $4,340.09 per ounce, extending losses for the ninth consecutive session.

Market impact Other precious metals also took a hit US gold futures for April delivery witnessed a major fall, dropping 5% to $4,347. Other precious metals such as silver, platinum, and palladium also took a hit. Spot silver fell by 3.3% to $65.55 per ounce, spot platinum declined by 4.4% to $1,838.45, and palladium was down by 0.4% at $1,398.50, at the same time as spot gold's drop this morning.

Geopolitical tensions Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz The war in the Middle East escalated further when Iran threatened to strike energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbors. The threat came as a response to US President Donald Trump's warning to hit Iran's electricity grid within 48 hours. Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that if Iranian power plants are attacked, they would completely close the Strait of Hormuz until destroyed power plants are rebuilt.

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