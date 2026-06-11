Gold prices hit 6-month low
What's the story
Gold prices have plunged to a six-month low, following fresh US military strikes on Iran. The action has pushed oil prices higher, fueling inflation concerns and strengthening expectations of prolonged high US interest rates. Spot gold fell by 0.2% to $4,063.87 per ounce in early trade after hitting its lowest level since November last year.
Rising conflict
US military action in Iran escalates West Asia tensions
The recent US military action has escalated tensions in West Asia, raising fears of a prolonged conflict. This comes after President Donald Trump's warning that Washington would intensify attacks if a peace deal with Tehran was not secured. The strikes have sent crude oil prices soaring, with Brent crude rising above $95 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude surging past $92 per barrel.
Market reaction
Gold's traditional role as an inflation hedge under pressure
The spike in oil prices has reignited inflation concerns across global markets. While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, analysts say the current environment is challenging for the precious metal. This is because rising energy prices are also strengthening expectations that central banks will keep interest rates elevated.
Inflation impact
US consumer inflation accelerates at fastest pace in 3 years
Data released on Wednesday showed US consumer inflation accelerated in May at its fastest pace in three years, largely due to higher energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict. The stronger inflation reading has reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive policy stance for an extended period. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold because investors can earn better returns from bonds and other fixed-income instruments.
Investor behavior
Investors move to US dollar, adding further pressure on gold
The selloff in bullion also reflects a broader shift in market sentiment. Investors have increasingly moved into the US dollar, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, adding further pressure on prices. Similar market dynamics have weighed on gold throughout recent phases of the US-Iran conflict.
Market trends
Other precious metals also come under pressure
Along with gold, other precious metals have also come under pressure. Spot silver fell by 0.9% to $63.15 per ounce while platinum fell by 0.6% and palladium rose 1% to $1,225.25 an ounce. The market is now looking ahead to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data later today for more clues on inflation trends and the Federal Reserve's next policy move.