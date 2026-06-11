Gold prices hit 6-month low

Inflation impact

US consumer inflation accelerates at fastest pace in 3 years

Data released on Wednesday showed US consumer inflation accelerated in May at its fastest pace in three years, largely due to higher energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict. The stronger inflation reading has reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive policy stance for an extended period. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold because investors can earn better returns from bonds and other fixed-income instruments.